Open Menu

AKDN Visits Gwadar To Explore Cultural Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

A delegation from the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) paid a visit to Gwadar, exploring the historical cultural heritage under the reconstruction initiative by the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation from the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) paid a visit to Gwadar, exploring the historical cultural heritage under the reconstruction initiative by the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

AKDN statement issued on Friday said the delegation highlighted the significance of GDA's project for the preservation and development of Gwadar's ancient cultural heritage.

Urban Development Specialist of GDA, Tariq Rand, provided the delegation with briefings on various developmental projects undertaken by GDA. The delegation, led by AKDN's Business and Technical Analyst Aqdus Hussain, included the Vice Principal of Gwadar Institute of Technology, Hamad Ahmed, and the Executive Engineer from GDA, Qazi Kashif.

The delegation expressed interest in projects related to business and educational opportunities for women, community development, construction of public facilities in the Demi Zer, training programs, women entrepreneurship, and women's inclusion in the fishing industry. The delegation conveyed their enthusiasm for collaboration in these diverse projects, emphasizing cooperation for future endeavors.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Technology Business Visit Gwadar Women From Industry

Recent Stories

OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobil ..

OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobile Experience in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospit ..

DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access ..

Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access to financial services

37 minutes ago
 Gang of fraudsters held

Gang of fraudsters held

34 minutes ago
 Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awarene ..

Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awareness on child marriage & gender- ..

34 minutes ago
 Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, R ..

Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, Rs 107m worth of smuggled goods ..

34 minutes ago
Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police li ..

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

34 minutes ago
 PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb ..

PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb 8

33 minutes ago
 DC orders for foolproof security around churches

DC orders for foolproof security around churches

33 minutes ago
 Huawei ICT competition 2023-24 Regional Final to c ..

Huawei ICT competition 2023-24 Regional Final to commence from Dec 19

37 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as ..

President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting CJP

33 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 309 power pilferers on 97th day of a ..

LESCO detects 309 power pilferers on 97th day of anti-theft campaign

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan