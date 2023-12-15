AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation from the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) paid a visit to Gwadar, exploring the historical cultural heritage under the reconstruction initiative by the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

AKDN statement issued on Friday said the delegation highlighted the significance of GDA's project for the preservation and development of Gwadar's ancient cultural heritage.

Urban Development Specialist of GDA, Tariq Rand, provided the delegation with briefings on various developmental projects undertaken by GDA. The delegation, led by AKDN's Business and Technical Analyst Aqdus Hussain, included the Vice Principal of Gwadar Institute of Technology, Hamad Ahmed, and the Executive Engineer from GDA, Qazi Kashif.

The delegation expressed interest in projects related to business and educational opportunities for women, community development, construction of public facilities in the Demi Zer, training programs, women entrepreneurship, and women's inclusion in the fishing industry. The delegation conveyed their enthusiasm for collaboration in these diverse projects, emphasizing cooperation for future endeavors.

