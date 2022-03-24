AKF distributes sewing machines in 100 widows, destitutes

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Thursday distributed sewing machines in 100 women including widows and destitute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Thursday distributed sewing machines in 100 women including widows and destitute.

In this connection a ceremony was held here in a wedding hall with district president AKF Peshawar, Abdul Haseeb in the chair while provincial president, Khalid Waqas was chief guest. Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yasir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial president AKF, Khalid Waqas said that like other segments of the society, they are also making efforts for the provision of opportunities of earning honourable livelihood to deserving destitute women and widows.

In this connection, he said 100 destitute women from different localities of district Peshawar to facilitate them in minimizing their economic hardships to some extent.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Secretary Social Welfare, Yasir Hussain said that the provision of relief to the needy persons of the society is basically the responsibility of their department and for this purpose they are registering welfare organizations and then make joint efforts for such activities.

Appreciating the services of AKF for socio-economic uplift of destitute and deserving members of the society, he said no doubt AKF is a beacon of light for other welfare organizations.