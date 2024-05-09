Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust provides blood to over 800,000 thalassemia patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust has so far provided free blood to over 800,000 innocent children and individuals affected by thalassemia, Muhammad Hameed Khan, the founder and central president of Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, aka Edhi of Azad Kashmir has said.

Talking to media, he said his institution is not working under the religious and political party, but is providing free blood to thalassemia-affected children and patients injured in accidents, orphans, bomb blasts victims.

He said that the institution operates autonomously, prioritizing the provision of free blood to thalassemia-affected children, accident victims, orphans, bomb blast survivors, and individuals residing near border areas.

In response to a query, he expressed support for passing a bill mandating thalassemia testing prior to marriage.

Muhammad Hameed Khan mentioned that he tirelessly collected donations from the people of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, day and night to aid innocent children.

He said each week, over 150 innocent children patients receive blood. Recently Trust provided one 100 sewing machines to the mothers of thalassemia patients.

Almost 2,000 patients have utilized the Ambulance Service provided by the Trust over the past two years. Former AK President Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan donated an Ambulance Van in recognition of the Trust's outstanding performance.

Former AJK President Raja Zulqarnain donated another Ambulance Van in recognition of the Trust's exceptional performance.