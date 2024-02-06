Open Menu

Ali Mardan Inaugurates Computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 10:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday inaugurated the issuance of Computerized Arms License and Computerized Succession Certificates in Balochistan.

Caretaker Provincial Interior Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Rashid Razzaq Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Director General NADRA Mir Alam Khan and other senior officials were also present in the ceremony held here.

Mir Ali Mardan Domki has expressed pleasure over the issuance of a computerized arms license and succession certificate in Balochistan. He said that the initiative would make it easier for the public to obtain these legal documents and prevent forgery related to these documents and their immediate online verification will be possible.

He added that due to the computerized central system, law enforcement agencies will quickly verify any arms license.

He said that the issuance of a computerized succession certificate is a great convenience for the people, earlier the public had to face a long process and difficulties for the issuance of the succession certificate, now the succession certificate will be issued immediately after biometric verification at NADRA centres.

Ali Mardan said that earlier, various authorities from the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioners to the Home Department were issuing arms licenses under the manual procedure.

He said “Through the traditional procedure, the applicants were facing difficulties at various stages, but complaints of sharp practice were also common and there was no mechanism by which law enforcement agencies could promptly verify arms licenses at the time of issue.

Resulted license holders as well as security forces personnel were facing problems in the verification process. The government has decided to speed up the pending project of computerization of arms license in Balochistan.”

The caretaker provincial government has implemented the initiative in collaboration with NADRA which has been under process since 2017. He said that the computerization of these two legal documents is a historic initiative which is an extraordinary progress towards the easy provision of legal documents to the people of Balochistan.

