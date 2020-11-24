Ali urges opposition to avoid public gatherings amid COVID-19

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday urged the opposition parties to avoid public gatherings as the coronavirus cases were increasing every passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday urged the opposition parties to avoid public gatherings as the coronavirus cases were increasing every passing day.

The opposition parties had not been adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during their public meetings which could become a serious cause of COVID-19 spreading, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition should set aside the political differences and cooperate with the government to contain the second wave of coronavirus.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were playing politics over the coronavirus pandemic for their vested interests, he added.

Ali said the government was taking all possible steps to contain the virus effectively and asked the people to follow precautionary measures in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the government would not make any compromise on the accountability process against the corrupts and plunderers, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to those involved in corrupt practices.