Ali Zaidi condoles sad demise of Vice Admiral (R) Arifullah Hussaini

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Vice Admiral (R) Arifullah Hussaini due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, he said that "saddened & shocked to hear about the passing away of Vice Admiral (R) Arifullah Hussaini due to Covid-19".

"In all my interactions with him, I found him to be a thorough gentleman and a passionate patriotic Pakistani. May Allah bless his soul," he added.