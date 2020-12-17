UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi Condoles Sad Demise Of Vice Admiral (R) Arifullah Hussaini

Thu 17th December 2020

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Vice Admiral (R) Arifullah Hussaini due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, he said that "saddened & shocked to hear about the passing away of Vice Admiral (R) Arifullah Hussaini due to Covid-19"

"In all my interactions with him, I found him to be a thorough gentleman and a passionate patriotic Pakistani. May Allah bless his soul," he added.

