Ali Zaidi tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi informed on Saturday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into quarantine. In a statement on social media networking site Twitter, he said that "So they just told that I have tested COVID-19 positive, means I have to quarantine and isolate myself", adding that "Maybe down, but not out.

"He said he will keep using Social Media and expose those who have robbed this nation and continue to damage us even today.

"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice" he added.