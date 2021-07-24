UrduPoint.com
All Set For Two Seats Of AJK LA Elections In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

All set for two seats of AJK LA elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Kashmiris living in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are all set to exercise their right to franchise for two Constituencies in the general elections of the Legislative Assembly (LA) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday (July 25).

According to election commission sources, the Kashmiris living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will vote for AJK LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI seat where close contest is expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Football), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Truck) and Noorul Bari (JI).

Kashmiries settled in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, South Waziristan, Swat, Batgram, Buner, Tank, Charsadda, Chitral, Shangla, Swabi, Kohat, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir and Mohmand will exercise their right of franchise for LA-XLV Kashmir Velley-XI in a free and transparent manner.

The total registered voters in the constituency are 6,951 including 3,860 male and 3,091 female for whom 41 polling stations including seven for male, nine for female and 25 combined were setup. Likewise, 64 polling booths were established including 29 for male, 32 female and three combined.

As many 41 presiding officers would supervised the polling process with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers.

Likewise, LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat will be elected by Kashmir voters from 23 districts in two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 candidates are in the run including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PMLN) for this constituency where tough contest is expected among the three heavyweights.

The polling would start at 9 am and would continue till 5pm without break in KP for these two constituencies of AJK Legislative Assembly.

The law enforcement agencies and police would be deployed outside of the polling stations and arms, ammunition and mobile phones would not be allowed inside polling stations.

The candidates completed election campaigns in KP. However, their supporters are being making last efforts to convince voters for the big day.

