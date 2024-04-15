Open Menu

All Set To Hold Inter Part-II Annual Exam

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has established 363 examination centers in the division to facilitate 104,685 candidates for 1st annual intermediate Part-II (12th) examination-2024, which is starting from April 19 (Friday).

According to board’s sources here Monday, 222 examination centers have been set up in district Faisalabad, 28 in district Chiniot, 60 in district Jhang and 53 in district Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 80,082 regular candidates including 47,176 girls while 24,603 private candidates including 11,290 girls will appear in the examination.

The number of boys in pre-medical group including regular and private is 9,475 while in the pre-engineering group is 4,737, however girls' number in pre-medical group including regular and private is 21,826 while in the pre-engineering group is 2,966.

The number of candidates in general science groups is 20,327 including 9,013 girls.

Total number of candidates (boys and girls) appearing in the Humanities group is 41,414. The boys and girls candidate in the commerce group are 3,815. As many as 125 candidates will appear in other groups including Islamic Studies, Medical Technology, Homeopathic.

The roll number slips to all candidates have already been dispatched, however if anyone fails to receive the slip, he can contact the concerned branch at the board office, the sources said.

