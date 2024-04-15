All Set To Hold Inter Part-II Annual Exam
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has established 363 examination centers in the division to facilitate 104,685 candidates for 1st annual intermediate Part-II (12th) examination-2024, which is starting from April 19 (Friday).
According to board’s sources here Monday, 222 examination centers have been set up in district Faisalabad, 28 in district Chiniot, 60 in district Jhang and 53 in district Toba Tek Singh.
As many as 80,082 regular candidates including 47,176 girls while 24,603 private candidates including 11,290 girls will appear in the examination.
The number of boys in pre-medical group including regular and private is 9,475 while in the pre-engineering group is 4,737, however girls' number in pre-medical group including regular and private is 21,826 while in the pre-engineering group is 2,966.
The number of candidates in general science groups is 20,327 including 9,013 girls.
Total number of candidates (boys and girls) appearing in the Humanities group is 41,414. The boys and girls candidate in the commerce group are 3,815. As many as 125 candidates will appear in other groups including Islamic Studies, Medical Technology, Homeopathic.
The roll number slips to all candidates have already been dispatched, however if anyone fails to receive the slip, he can contact the concerned branch at the board office, the sources said.
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LWMC completes special waste operation in key areas of city10 minutes ago
-
PHA to plant maximum fruit trees in city20 minutes ago
-
Farmers call on DC, discuss wheat procurement matters20 minutes ago
-
PM directs for vital measures to reduce power price per unit for common man50 minutes ago
-
Health department to set up medical camps in flood affected areas50 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high price60 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident60 minutes ago
-
Irrigation deptt reports high level flood in river Swat, Panjkora60 minutes ago
-
Police conducted search operation, 185 suspects questioned60 minutes ago
-
CM visits Govt Girls High School Murree, reviews arrangements60 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held60 minutes ago
-
Capital embraces normalcy after natives return1 hour ago