Allah-o-Akbar! Maryam Nawaz reacts to forensic report

The forensic report, which declared the video to be true, has been sent to the FIA.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) The forensic audit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video has revealed the video to be real.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz was quick to react to this development.

Taking to Twitter, she commented, “Allah-o-Akbar!” on the positive news.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sent the video received from Mian Tariq to Punjab science forensic laboratory for its forensic audit.

The forensic lab determined the pictures and audio in the video and found them to be true.

The forensic report has been made a part of the investigation.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

The FIA arrested Mian Tariq Mehmood, one of the accused in the video scandal, on Wednesday while teams have been formed to arrest the other five suspects.