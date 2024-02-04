Ambassador Holds Khuli Kachehri In Almaty
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s ambassador to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti held a Khuli Kachehri in Almaty on Sunday.
In a post on X, he appreciated contributions made by members of Pakistani community towards forging stronger cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
They discussed challenges faced by community members and measures undertaken by the embassy for their resolution.
