PPP’s Humayun Iqbal Wins Tehsil Mayor’s By-elections In Daraban

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Muhammad Humayun Iqbal has won the by-election on Tehsil Mayor seat in Daraban Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan by securing 8,387 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer of the Tehsil Council Daraban, his runner up was Muhammad Haider Ali Khan, who bagged 7,888 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 24 percent. The total number of registered voters in the constituency was 73,245 including 40,138 male and 33,107 female voters.

