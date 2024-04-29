Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In a successful operation, the Pak Colony police station of district Keamari apprehended a notorious four-member motorcycle theft gang, deemed the most wanted in the region.
The operation led to the recovery of five stolen motorcycles from the possession of the suspects, according to SSP Keamari. Additionally, illegal firearms with ammunition, tools commonly used in motorcycle theft, and master keys were seized from the suspects.
The apprehended individuals, identified as Muhammad Mudassir, Muhammad Anwar, Ali Asghar, and Ali, confessed during preliminary interrogations to their involvement in numerous motorcycle snatchings and thefts across various areas of Karachi, often at gunpoint.
The motorcycles retrieved from the suspects were reported stolen from the jurisdictions of Gulbahar, Docks, Ferozabad, Rizvia, and Pak Colony police stations.
These individuals, described as professional and habitual offenders, have previous records and have been implicated in several criminal cases. Mudassir has been previously arrested in two cases, Anwar in two cases, Ali Asghar in four cases, and Ali in three cases. Further investigations are underway, with cases being registered against the accused.
