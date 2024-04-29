BISP, NADRA Mobile Van Service To Register Persons With Disabilities In Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The mobile Registration Vans (MRV) of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), will be available in the Federal capital on May 3, 2024 for registration of persons with disabilities and their families with BISP and issuance of smart card from NADRA.
According to an official source, the MRV will be available after 9:00 am at National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), G-8/2, Islamabad to facilitate the persons with disabilities in the registration process with BISP as well as obtaining the smart cards from NADRA.
The objective behind the idea of launching MRV was to facilitate the "special persons" who are living below poverty line and intend to register with the BISP for availing its different schemes.
While the facility of issuance of smart card will also be given to them.
BISP is the largest social protection program launched in the history of this country which is serving the needy people through its multi-faceted schemes including Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program, Benazir education Stipends, Benazir Nashonuma.
The BISP identifies the deserving beneficiaries through National Socio-Economic Survey and enroll them in the programme while the people with special abilities and transgenders, have also been included in the programme and they can register themselves to avail the benefits.
