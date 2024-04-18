Ambassador Of The European Union Calls On PM Shehbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Ambassador of the European Union Amb. Riina Kionka Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to mutual concern
The prime minister thanked the EU leaders for their congratulatory messages on his re-election and said he looked forward to working closely with the EU.
He said Pakistan enjoyed friendly and cordial ties with the EU and expressed satisfaction at the existing institutional mechanisms that were meeting regularly to exchange views on further strengthening cooperation.
The prime minister appreciated, in particular, EU’s continued support to Pakistan through the GSP Plus scheme, which has now been renewed till 2027.
He also expressed Pakistan’s interest in engaging constructively with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy through the European Investment Bank.
The prime minister sought EU’s support in providing consultancy and expertise to help Pakistan carry out important reforms in various sectors.
The EU Ambassador briefed the prime minister on various cooperation initiatives, including the ongoing dialogue on migration and mobility issues between the two sides, as well as facilitating European businesses operating in Pakistan.
Progress on resumption of flights from Pakistan to EU countries was also discussed.
