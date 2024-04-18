Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday acknowledged the collaborative efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai in response to the recent rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday acknowledged the collaborative efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai in response to the recent rains.

"We have mobilized swiftly to address the needs of our fellow Pakistanis, with a particular focus on those stranded at the Dubai Airport. Led by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, and his dedicated team, we have been on the ground, helping and supporting those in need. Our commitment to serving our community remains unwavering, and we stand ready to extend further aid as required.

"Together, we are stronger, and together, we will overcome any challenges that come our way," Ambassador Tirmizi said according to a news release.

During his visit to the Dubai Airport on Thursday, Consul General Hussain Muhammad distributed food items, medicine, milk for children and other necessary items among the Pakistani families waiting there due to delayed flights.

He spoke to the authorities of airlines concerned in view to expedite flights departures and mitigate issues confronted by the stranded passengers, mostly en route to Karachi, Pakistan.

"These are more than 60 passengers who will be departing via two different flights today”, the consul said.

A separate team of the Consulate General also paid a courtesy visit to Pakistani cricket players Misbah-Ul-Haq, Abdur Razzaq, Umer Gul and Kamran Akmal waiting at the Dubai Airport due to their delayed flight en route to Houston, United States.

The Community Welfare Wing of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai coordinated with Social Centre Sharjah, and Pakistan Association Dubai for extending required assistance and support to the Pakistani community members facing difficulties in access to daily commodities in some areas.