Amendments Being Made In NAB Laws To Create Business Friendly Environment: Law Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Amendments being made in NAB laws to create business friendly environment: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that present government was planning to bring amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, to create business friendly environment in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said that changes were being made to strengthen the national economy. The NAB would look into the matter relating to the persons holding public offices, he said adding that those elements not falling under jurisdiction of public offices would be dealt by FBR, FIA or any other related institution.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government wanted to facilitate businessmen at maximum level to sustain national economy.

He said that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchanges Commission of Pakistan ( SECP) would be empowered to deal the cases related to these institutions.

The minister said if a private person, who did not pay taxes would be dealt by FBR. SECP would be empowered to resolve the issues regarding stock exchanges, he added.

Farogh said that NAB would check the corruption cases regarding public offices.

To a question, he said NAB would also view the cases of corruption and property which earned beyond the resources against bureaucrats.

