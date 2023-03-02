UrduPoint.com

Amin, Julian Gorman For Collaborations In IT Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Amin, Julian Gorman for collaborations in IT sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has met with Groupe Speciale mobile Association (GSMA) Asia Pacific leadership headed by Julian Gorman in Barcelona.

The agenda of the meeting was to align policy priorities for 2023 and future collaborations between both parties, said a news release received here on Thursday.

Syed Amin Ul Haque is in Barcelona to attend the GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 Ministerial Conference.

The minister informed GSMA about the ongoing broadband projects in the un-served and under-served areas of Pakistan, including the infrastructure and spectrum sharing framework which will be beneficial to the Telcos in reducing their operational costs.

GSMA appreciated the efforts by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to support the telecom industry and offered to provide further support for enabling "Digital and Financial Inclusion for all".

The meeting was attended by Member IC Ajmal Awan, CEO of USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim, Jeanette Whyte Head of Public Policy and Saira Faisal Country Head GSMA Pakistan.

