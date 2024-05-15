Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Addressed Over 194,000 Complaints In 2023: Advisor

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Federal Ombudsman addressed over 194,000 complaints in 2023: Advisor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, Mahmood Javed Bhatti, called on Additional Chief SecretARY(ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani in his office here on Wednesday to present him Ombudsman performance annual report.

He informed the ACS that the Federal Ombudsman addressed 194,099 complaints of government department mismanagement in 2023, with an 18 percent increase in complaint resolution in the same year.

The advisor stated that public complaints against government departments were being addressed promptly and free of charge

The ACS appreciated the role of Ombudsman and said the institution was actively addressing complaints received against various government departments.

He emphasized that proactive role of institutions like the federal ombudsman not only to extend relief to the public, but also enhancing government service delivery and establishing transparency.

Mr Rabbani said a digital mechanism has been adopted at South Punjab Secretariat to address public complaints and citizen application are tracked until their resolution.

He highlighted that the Primary objective of the South Punjab Secretariat was to resolve people's issues at their doorstep to promote ownership.

APP/mjk

1615 hrs

