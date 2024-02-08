Open Menu

Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem Casts Vote

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem casts vote

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Amir Jamaat-e-Islami of Karachi JI's candidate for National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-250 Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman exercised his right to vote in North Nazimabad on Thursday.

Ameer JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem is a JI-supported candidate for NA-250 Karachi Central-IV (formerly NA 256), against MQM Pakistan's Farhan Chishti and PPP's Khawaja Sohail, among other candidates in the contest.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman is also running for office in 2024 from Karachi West-III seat NA-246 (formerly NA 251) against MQM Pakistan leader and former Federal minister Syed Aminul Haq.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly MQM Vote North Nazimabad From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-246 NA-250 NA-251 NA-256

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

1 hour ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

4 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

4 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

15 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

16 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

16 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan