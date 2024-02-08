Amir JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem casts vote

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Amir Jamaat-e-Islami of Karachi JI's candidate for National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-250 Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman exercised his right to vote in North Nazimabad on Thursday.

Ameer JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem is a JI-supported candidate for NA-250 Karachi Central-IV (formerly NA 256), against MQM Pakistan's Farhan Chishti and PPP's Khawaja Sohail, among other candidates in the contest.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman is also running for office in 2024 from Karachi West-III seat NA-246 (formerly NA 251) against MQM Pakistan leader and former Federal minister Syed Aminul Haq.