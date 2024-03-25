ANF Arrests 13 Drug Smugglers In 13 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operation against drug trafficking managed to recover over 44 kg drugs in 13 operations and arrested 13 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He said that 1.8 kg Ice and 1 kg heroin were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai at Islamabad Airport.
In another operation at Islamabad Airport, 1.8 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar.
In third operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
In another operation at Islamabad Airport, 135 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of two passengers going to Sharjah and Jeddah.
700 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Multan Airport and 25 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Karachi Airport.
72 kg opium was recovered from an accused arrested in Sheikhupora while 8.4 kg hashish and 1.2 kg Ice were recovered from Karachi.
7.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Haji Camp Peshawar and 7 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near ‘Tarnol Phatak’, Islamabad.
In two other operations near Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 kg Ice and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from three suspects.
2.9 kg heroin and 80 grams Ice were recovered from an accused arrested near Life Care Hospital in Peshawar.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
