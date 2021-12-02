ANF passing out parade held at Armoured Corps Centre, Nowshehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The passing out parade of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was held at Armoured Corps Centre, Nowshehra on Wednesday.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the event was graced by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah as Chief Guest.

The event was attended by Officers of Armed Forces, ANF Officers, Police Officers, Foreign dignitires and families of the passed out officers and officials.

A batch of 358 including two Assistant Directors, five Inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 37 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 286 Constables passed out.

Federal Minister and Director General ANF Maj Gen Ghulam Shabeer Narejo congratulated the passed out officers and officials on the occasion and extended their wishes on the beginning of their professional career.

The Federal Minister and Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thanked Pakistan Army for provision of quality training to ANF officers and officials.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah and DG ANF also distributed shields and prizes among the distinguished officers and officials.

The spokesman informed that the passed out batch also included lady officers and officials.