UrduPoint.com

ANF Passing Out Parade Held At Armoured Corps Centre, Nowshehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 AM

ANF passing out parade held at Armoured Corps Centre, Nowshehra

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The passing out parade of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was held at Armoured Corps Centre, Nowshehra on Wednesday.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the event was graced by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah as Chief Guest.

The event was attended by Officers of Armed Forces, ANF Officers, Police Officers, Foreign dignitires and families of the passed out officers and officials.

A batch of 358 including two Assistant Directors, five Inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 37 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 286 Constables passed out.

Federal Minister and Director General ANF Maj Gen Ghulam Shabeer Narejo congratulated the passed out officers and officials on the occasion and extended their wishes on the beginning of their professional career.

The Federal Minister and Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thanked Pakistan Army for provision of quality training to ANF officers and officials.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah and DG ANF also distributed shields and prizes among the distinguished officers and officials.

The spokesman informed that the passed out batch also included lady officers and officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Event

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.