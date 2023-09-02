ANF recovers 1619 liters chemicals, 21 kg drugs in six operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country, managed to recover 1619 liters of prohibited chemicals, 21 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday

He informed that in an operation in Bahria Town Rawalpindi, 100 intoxicated tablets (Ecstasy) were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Khyber.

Three suspects were arrested during a raid at a house in Murad Memon Goth area, Karachi and ANF recovered 1.9 kg heroin and 200 grams Ice drug from a vehicle.

In the third operation, two bikers were netted from Godhpur Chowk in Sialkot and ANF seized 1.2 kg hashish.

In the fourth operation, ANF raided at a house in uninhabited area of Fort Abdullah and recovered 1619 liters of prohibited chemicals of various types.

Six kg hashish concealed underground near Hub Industrial Area was also recovered.

In sixth operation, 12 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from Zakha Khel area in Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process, he added.