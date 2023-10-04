Open Menu

ANF Recovers 39 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 39 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including an Afghan national and three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered five kg charras from a car and netted two accused including a woman.

In second operation, four suspects including two women residents of Bhakkar were arrested at Multan International Airport while a total of 1650 grams Ice drug was recovered from the bags of the accused, going to Saudi Arabia by flight number PA-870.

In third operation, an Afghan citizen and a resident of Peshawar were arrested near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza. 1030 grams heroin and 440 grams Ice were recovered from the vehicle of the accused.

In fourth operation, one kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a passenger, travelling in a bus stopped on Sheikh Sarwar Road DG Khan.

In fifth operation conducted in Nokundi area, 30 kg opium was recovered which was stored to supply to another group.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process.

