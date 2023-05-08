ANF recovers over 117 kg drugs, 190,000 intoxicated tablets; arrests 10

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 11 operations managed to recover over 117 kg drugs, 190,000 intoxicated tablets and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 11 operations managed to recover over 117 kg drugs, 190,000 intoxicated tablets and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 2.5 kg Ice drug from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Hangu.

In another operation at Pakistan International Container Terminal, ANF recovered 190,000 intoxicated tablets concealed in machinery being sent to Dubai. After preliminary investigation, two accused residents of Karachi were rounded up.

Acting on a tip-off ANF conducted operations near Kala Shah Kaku Lahore and recovered 18 kg charras from the possession of two accused. After preliminary investigation, another accused and facilitator was rounded up from Muridke with 18 kg charras.

The spokesman informed that ANF recovered 375 grams Ice drug from trolley bag of a Jeddah-bound passenger resident of Sharkarpur netted at Lahore International Airport.

In three operations conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ANF recovered drugs and arrested three accused.

In an operation, four heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of Bannu. Three charras-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of another accused resident of Laki Marwat, going to Sharjah while third accused resident of Bannu going to Sharjah on flight no PK-258 was also nabbed on recovery of four charras-filled capsules.

ANF and FC in two different operations conducted raids near Bajaur Khar and recovered total 29 kg charras.

In eleventh operation conducted near Qilla Abdullah, 50 kg charras was recovered.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.