ANF recovers over 90 kg drugs in six operations; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations seized over 90 kg narcotics and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Jamrud to Peshawar and recovered 36 kg charras from a car intercepted near Ring Road. The ANF also arrested two accused residents of Muzaffarabad.

In another raid, the ANF recovered 36 kg charras from a double cabin vehicle intercepted near Multan-Vehari Road.

In a joint operation, the ANF and FC seized 10 kg of charras in Khyber area.

Similarly, the ANF Sindh recovered 6.3 kg suspicious material absorbed in curtains in a raid at a private courier office in Clifton area. The parcel was booked for Australia.

In another operation at Karachi International Airport, the ANF recovered over 1.2 kg Ice drug from trolley bag of a Jeddah bound passenger resident of Sukkur going on flight no SV-705.

In sixth operation, the ANF recovered 50 grams weed from a parcel received in Lahore at a private courier office from UK.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.