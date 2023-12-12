Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 320 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes over 320 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 320 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation conducted in Gali Jalal Khak of the Qila Abdullah area and recovered over 271 kg of hashish hidden in a house was recovered.

48 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Charsadda while two accused were arrested during the operation.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Chungi No. 26, Islamabad and an accused was arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Motorway Drugs Vehicle Charsadda Qila Abdullah From

Recent Stories

SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

13 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

13 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

13 hours ago
Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

13 hours ago
 HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

13 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

13 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

13 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

14 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan