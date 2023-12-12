ANF seizes over 320 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 320 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation conducted in Gali Jalal Khak of the Qila Abdullah area and recovered over 271 kg of hashish hidden in a house was recovered.

48 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Charsadda while two accused were arrested during the operation.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Chungi No. 26, Islamabad and an accused was arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.