ANF seizes over 82 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 82 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed in an operation near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange, ANF intercepted a car and recovered 64.8 kg charras and 7.2 kg opium from secret cavities of the vehicle.

Two accused including an Afghan national were also rounded up during the operation.

ANF and ASF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar recovered 946 grams of charras from a trolley bag of a passenger resident of Azad Kashmir going to Manchester.

The spokesman informed that in the third operation in Panjgur Balochistan, ANF recovered 10 kg charras from an unregistered motorcycle.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.