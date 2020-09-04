UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anniversary Of Capt Muammad Iqbal Shaheed (HJ) To Be Observed On Sept 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:28 PM

Anniversary of Capt Muammad Iqbal Shaheed (HJ) to be observed on Sept 6

The 34th anniversary of the hero of Siachen, Captain Muhammad Iqbal Khan Shaheed (Hilal-e-Jurat) would be observed with great respect and admiration on September 6

PESHWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The 34th anniversary of the hero of Siachen, Captain Muhammad Iqbal Khan Shaheed (Hilal-e-Jurat) would be observed with great respect and admiration on September 6.

Capt Iqbal was a brave SSG officer of Pakistan Army who embraced Shahadat while fighting against the enemy over an altitude of 21,000 feet in the world highest battlefield at Siachen Glaciers on September 25, 1987.

As the nation is going to celebrate the 56th Defence Day of Pakistan on Sunday (Sept 6), people of every walk of life including politicians, civil servants, officers, civil society, friends, relatives, well-wishers and colleagues of Capt Iqbal Shaheed are coming to his residence to pay homage to the great warrior.

People would offer Fateha for eternal peace of the Shaheed and will pay rich tributes to his supreme sacrifices for defence of the motherland.

He faced two enemies, Indian army and harsh weather at an altitude of above 21,000 feet in Siachen with an indomitable courage, bravery and fought like a lion.

In recognition of his unmatched sacrifices for motherland, the Government of Pakistani awarded the second highest gallantry military award Hilal-e-Jurat to Capt Iqbal Shaheed besides named the one kilometer long newly constructed bridge on River Sindh that connected Attock Punjab with Nowshera Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after his name.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Civil Society Nowshera Attock September Sunday Government Defence Day

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

45 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

2 hours ago

Serbia, Kosovo expected to sign pact at White Hous ..

2 minutes ago

17 to stand trial over 'yellow vest' rampage at Ar ..

2 minutes ago

Inspectors gain access to one of two Iran sites: I ..

2 minutes ago

China Says US Prioritizes National Interests Over ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.