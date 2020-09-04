Anniversary of Capt Muammad Iqbal Shaheed (HJ) to be observed on Sept 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The 34th anniversary of the hero of Siachen, Captain Muhammad Iqbal Khan Shaheed (Hilal-e-Jurat) would be observed with great respect and admiration on September 6.

Capt Iqbal was a brave SSG officer of Pakistan Army who embraced Shahadat while fighting against the enemy over an altitude of 21,000 feet in the world highest battlefield at Siachen Glaciers on September 25, 1987.

As the nation is going to celebrate the 56th Defence Day of Pakistan on Sunday (Sept 6), people of every walk of life including politicians, civil servants, officers, civil society, friends, relatives, well-wishers and colleagues of Capt Iqbal Shaheed are coming to his residence to pay homage to the great warrior.

People would offer Fateha for eternal peace of the Shaheed and will pay rich tributes to his supreme sacrifices for defence of the motherland.

He faced two enemies, Indian army and harsh weather at an altitude of above 21,000 feet in Siachen with an indomitable courage, bravery and fought like a lion.

In recognition of his unmatched sacrifices for motherland, the Government of Pakistani awarded the second highest gallantry military award Hilal-e-Jurat to Capt Iqbal Shaheed besides named the one kilometer long newly constructed bridge on River Sindh that connected Attock Punjab with Nowshera Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after his name.