UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Budgets Of Two KP Universities Approved

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:43 PM

Annual budgets of two KP universities approved

On the directives of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, during separate meetings of the Senates, Khushal Khan University Karak and Agricultural University D.I. Khan approved annual budget of the varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, during separate meetings of the Senates, Khushal Khan University Karak and Agricultural University D.I. Khan approved annual budget of the varsities.

During the meetings held here at Governor's House on Thursday, the budgets of both universities for financial year 2021-22 were presented for approval. The separate meetings approved the budget of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak for year 2021-22 after reviewing priorities and technical aspects while the budget of Agricultural University D.I. Khan was given conditional approval for holding consultations with Finance, Agricultural and Higher education Departments.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had have directed all universities for preparing their budget for financial year 2021-22 and its presentation in Senate meeting for durther approval.

The separate meetings of both universities were attended by Malik Zafar Azam, an MPA from district Karak, Principal Secretary to Governor, Mohammad Idrees, Secretary Higher Education, Mohammad Daud Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Mohammad Israr, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University, Professor Dr. Johar Ali, Vice Chancellor Agricultural University D.I. Khan Professor Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar and others.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Budget Agriculture Karak All From

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

16 minutes ago

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qala ..

1 hour ago

Textile exports to double within few years if govt ..

2 minutes ago

Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal With Australia to Unde ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.