Annual budgets of two KP universities approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, during separate meetings of the Senates, Khushal Khan University Karak and Agricultural University D.I. Khan approved annual budget of the varsities.

During the meetings held here at Governor's House on Thursday, the budgets of both universities for financial year 2021-22 were presented for approval. The separate meetings approved the budget of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak for year 2021-22 after reviewing priorities and technical aspects while the budget of Agricultural University D.I. Khan was given conditional approval for holding consultations with Finance, Agricultural and Higher education Departments.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had have directed all universities for preparing their budget for financial year 2021-22 and its presentation in Senate meeting for durther approval.

The separate meetings of both universities were attended by Malik Zafar Azam, an MPA from district Karak, Principal Secretary to Governor, Mohammad Idrees, Secretary Higher Education, Mohammad Daud Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Mohammad Israr, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University, Professor Dr. Johar Ali, Vice Chancellor Agricultural University D.I. Khan Professor Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar and others.