UrduPoint.com

Annual System Maintenance Started In IESCO Region: CEO

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:37 PM

Annual system maintenance started in IESCO region: CEO

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has kicked off annul system maintenance in all its operation circles and it will continue by December-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has kicked off annul system maintenance in all its operation circles and it will continue by December-2021.

Under the program load management would be carried out on different feeders from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan.

He said under system maintenance over hauling of power transformers installed in grids, 11KV lines combing, weak transformers up gradation/replacements, installed weak transformers balancing, trimming of tree branches close to power installations would be carried out, said a press release on Wednesday.

The IESCO Chief said that the exercise was much essential for stable power distributions system and would help reduce the company line losses, minimize the low voltage and over loading complaints.

Aslam Khan Operation Director IESCO has been assigned a task to visit field to ensure quality work, safety masseurs during work.

The Chief told that we were ensuring load management messages to concerned areas customers through print media and SMS messages.

Moreover load management schedule has also been uploaded on IESCO web www.iesco.com.pk one day prior.

Valuable IESCO customers can get information by calling on complaint office numbers given on bill or can call on complaint and monitoring cell Nos. 051-9252933-6.

Related Topics

Company Visit SMS Media All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

20 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Poulta to promote advancements ..

UVAS inks MoU with Poulta to promote advancements & digitalization in Poultry In ..

23 minutes ago
 IIUI placed among top 200 universities in Times Hi ..

IIUI placed among top 200 universities in Times Higher Education Ranking

47 seconds ago
 Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian ..

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

49 seconds ago
 Russia Not Interested in Increase in Gas Prices in ..

Russia Not Interested in Increase in Gas Prices in Europe - Putin

51 seconds ago
 Spain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Sinc ..

Spain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.