Annual system maintenance started in IESCO region: CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has kicked off annul system maintenance in all its operation circles and it will continue by December-2021.

Under the program load management would be carried out on different feeders from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, said Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan.

He said under system maintenance over hauling of power transformers installed in grids, 11KV lines combing, weak transformers up gradation/replacements, installed weak transformers balancing, trimming of tree branches close to power installations would be carried out, said a press release on Wednesday.

The IESCO Chief said that the exercise was much essential for stable power distributions system and would help reduce the company line losses, minimize the low voltage and over loading complaints.

Aslam Khan Operation Director IESCO has been assigned a task to visit field to ensure quality work, safety masseurs during work.

The Chief told that we were ensuring load management messages to concerned areas customers through print media and SMS messages.

Moreover load management schedule has also been uploaded on IESCO web www.iesco.com.pk one day prior.

Valuable IESCO customers can get information by calling on complaint office numbers given on bill or can call on complaint and monitoring cell Nos. 051-9252933-6.