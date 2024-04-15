ANP Balochistan Chapter Election To Be Held On April 26
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Awami National Party (ANP) Balochistan chapter intra-party election would be held on April 26 at 10 a.m. under the supervision of Central Election Chairman Mian Iftikhar Hussain.
In a meeting of the Provincial Election Commission of ANP, in which Secretary Provincial Election Commission Sanaullah Kakar, members Malik Mehrab Khan Kakar and Anwar Khan Mandukhail discussed the ANP intra-party elections and the steps taken so far was declared satisfactory.
It was decided in the meeting that the district elections of Awami National Party district Qila Abdullah will be held on April 23 at 10 a.
m.(Tuesday), while the provincial elections will be held on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m., in which Central Election Commission Chairman Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other members will participate.
In the meeting, the steps taken so far related to the provincial elections were reviewed and the preparations for the holding of elections were discussed in detail.
Chairman of the Provincial Election Commission Obaidullah Abid called the meeting of the Provincial Election Commission on Wednesday, April 17 at 2 p.m.
