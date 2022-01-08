ANP to hold public meeting on death anniversaries of Baacha Khan, Wali Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has said that public meeting would be held in Charsadda on January 26 to mark death anniversaries of Baacha Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

In a statement issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here on Saturday, Aimal Wali Khan has directed all local and district organizations of the Party to make preparation in death anniversaries of Baacha Khan and Wali Khan. He said that public meeting would be addressed by central and provincial leaders of ANP.

He also directed preparations for second phase of local government elections and said that the Party would disseminate the message of Baacha Khan in every nook and corner of the province.