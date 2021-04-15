UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP- Welcomes Ban On Tehreek-e- Labaik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:25 AM

ANP- welcomes ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik

Awami National Party has welcomed the decision of the federal government to imposed ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik under Anti-Terrorism Law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Awami National Party has welcomed the decision of the Federal government to imposed ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik under Anti-Terrorism Law.

Provincial President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Aimal Wali Khan in a statement said that the party hoped that nobody would be allowed to harm future of the county.

He said that using religion for the vested interests and assuming power was very dangerous for solidarity of the country.

He strongly condonmed violence against police officials and damaging public and private properties in two days of rioting by workers of Tehreek-e- Labaik.

Aimal Wali Khan said that his party equally shared the grief of families of police martyed personnel and prayed for the early reecovery of injured personnel.

He said that nobody would be allowed to take law into the hand and urged strict action against saboteurs.

He said that we have to give message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country and against all types of extremism and terrorirsm.

P:rnr/X:ftp/L:adn/D:adn P:20:49/X:20:51/L:20:53/D:21:104/14/2021 9:10:02 PM

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured World Police Awami National Party All Government P

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

19 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

1 minute ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

1 minute ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

1 minute ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

4 minutes ago

France to offer free therapy for children affected ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.