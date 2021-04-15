ANP- welcomes ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Awami National Party has welcomed the decision of the Federal government to imposed ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik under Anti-Terrorism Law.

Provincial President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Aimal Wali Khan in a statement said that the party hoped that nobody would be allowed to harm future of the county.

He said that using religion for the vested interests and assuming power was very dangerous for solidarity of the country.

He strongly condonmed violence against police officials and damaging public and private properties in two days of rioting by workers of Tehreek-e- Labaik.

Aimal Wali Khan said that his party equally shared the grief of families of police martyed personnel and prayed for the early reecovery of injured personnel.

He said that nobody would be allowed to take law into the hand and urged strict action against saboteurs.

He said that we have to give message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country and against all types of extremism and terrorirsm.

