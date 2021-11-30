Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in ten districts of Balochistan: Aziz Jamali

Secretary Health Balochistan Aziz Jamali on Tuesday said that in the first phase, a special anti-corona vaccination campaign was being launched in ten districts of the province including Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Khuzdar, Ketch, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kalat and Lasbela from December 1 till 10th

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Aziz Jamali on Tuesday said that in the first phase, a special anti-corona vaccination campaign was being launched in ten districts of the province including Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Khuzdar, Ketch, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kalat and Lasbela from December 1 till 10th.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

The DG Health was also present on the occasion.

He said the target has been set to vaccinate 3 million people during the ten-day drive saying coronavirus vaccination process needs to be accelerated.

He said that the coronavirus vaccination rate in Balochistan was 18 percent.

Jamali said that the vaccination process would be intensified in ten major districts of Balochistan in order to save the people from the deadly virus.

He said that special Pfizer vaccine for children from 12 to 17 would also be administered in schools as the risk of coronavirus was still high.