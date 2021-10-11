UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Drive Underway In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is underway in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raiwind Adnan Rasheed Monday visited Union Council (UC) No 116, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and issued warning to some house owners over presence of dengue larvae. He instructed the house owners about dengue prevention.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Cantonment board 10 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction plazas and commercial buildings. He issued warnings to various property owners over dengue larvae presence and also got registered FIR against a tyre shop owner over dengue SOPs violation.

He checked attendance of the dengue staff. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari inspected anti-dengue arrangements at Bhogiwal and ordered for speeding up anti-dengue spray process in the area.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-79 to monitor anti-dengue arrangements and AC Model Town visited various areas of Model Town Society and got registered an FIR over presence of larvae in under-construction house.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt sealed Educators Sadar campus for not following corona related SOPs properly.

