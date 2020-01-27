Anti-polio Campaign Begins In 15 Districts Of KP
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:26 PM
PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) A three-day anti-polio has been launched in fifteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur.More than four million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.