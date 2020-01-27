Anti-polio campaign begins in 15 districts of KP

A three-day anti-polio has been launched in fifteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A three-day anti-polio has been launched in fifteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur.More than four million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.