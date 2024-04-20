Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

The next round of anti-polio drive will start in Faisalabad from April 29, 2024 and for the purpose, necessary arrangements are being finalised

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The next round of anti-polio drive will start in Faisalabad from April 29, 2024 and for the purpose, necessary arrangements are being finalised.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh while presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, here on Saturday.

He said that 1.6 million children up to the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops in the district. For the purpose, 4,919 teams had been constituted, which would ensure door-to-door visit in addition to covering the public places like bus stands, railway stations, hospital, markets, etc.

He directed the health officers to ensure strict implementation of the micro plan, devised for week-long anti-polio campaign, which would continue up to May 5, 2024.

He also directed the police officers to provide foolproof security to the polio teams so that 100 per cent target of the drive could be achieved.

He suggested the use of loud-speakers in mosques for public awareness and persuading parents so that they could cooperate with the polio teams for ensuring vaccination of their kids against polio disease.