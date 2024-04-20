Anti-polio Drive To Start From April 29
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
The next round of anti-polio drive will start in Faisalabad from April 29, 2024 and for the purpose, necessary arrangements are being finalised
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The next round of anti-polio drive will start in Faisalabad from April 29, 2024 and for the purpose, necessary arrangements are being finalised.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh while presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, here on Saturday.
He said that 1.6 million children up to the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops in the district. For the purpose, 4,919 teams had been constituted, which would ensure door-to-door visit in addition to covering the public places like bus stands, railway stations, hospital, markets, etc.
He directed the health officers to ensure strict implementation of the micro plan, devised for week-long anti-polio campaign, which would continue up to May 5, 2024.
He also directed the police officers to provide foolproof security to the polio teams so that 100 per cent target of the drive could be achieved.
He suggested the use of loud-speakers in mosques for public awareness and persuading parents so that they could cooperate with the polio teams for ensuring vaccination of their kids against polio disease.
Recent Stories
06 illegal arm holders held
Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused
DC visits examination center
Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman
Old Enmity: Man shot dead
SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murree Police Station
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset
Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid areas
CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day'
LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters in 24 hours
DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure
Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
06 illegal arm holders held2 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused1 minute ago
-
DC visits examination center1 minute ago
-
Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman1 minute ago
-
Old Enmity: Man shot dead1 minute ago
-
SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murree Police Station5 seconds ago
-
Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid areas10 seconds ago
-
CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day'12 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters in 24 hours15 seconds ago
-
DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure50 minutes ago
-
Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM50 minutes ago
-
Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers50 minutes ago