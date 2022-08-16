Anti-polio, Typhoid drives from Aug 22 to Oct 15 in Kohat

A Five-day anti-polio vaccination drive and a 13-day anti-typhoid vaccination drive would start from August 22 and October 3 in district Kohat respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A Five-day anti-polio vaccination drive and a 13-day anti-typhoid vaccination drive would start from August 22 and October 3 in district Kohat respectively.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf on Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee and reviewed arrangements for the two different vaccination drives.

The DC was informed that as many as 137,855 children from the age of nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against Typhoid and 53,807 children under the age of five would be given anti-polio drops.

EPI Coordinator Dr Inam told the meeting that 96 fixed teams including fixed outreach and mobile teams had been constituted for typhoid vaccination drive.

DC Furqan directed all the line departments especially Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert during the two campaigns to cope with any emergency situation and also asked the district education officer Kohat to provide a list of children up to the age of 15 years.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sameer Laghari, SP Investigation Inyat Ali Shah, MS Liaquat Memorial Hospital Dr Hashim and representatives of Rescue 1122 and line departments.