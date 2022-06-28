Anti Terrorism Court awards death sentence in double murder case

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Muhammad Hussain Tuesday awarded death penalty on two counts to an accused involved in a double murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Muhammad Hussain Tuesday awarded death penalty on two counts to an accused involved in a double murder case.

According to the prosecution, the police had booked Allah Yar of 376-GB for killing Allah Ditta and Ameer over a dispute on May 27 last year.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the judge awarded capital punishment to accused and directed him to pay Rs800,000 as a compensation to legal heirs of the deceased.

However, the court acquitted co-accused Khizar Hayat and Abdul Aziz by giving them benefit of doubt.