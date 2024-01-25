Open Menu

APHC Calls For Int'l Probe Into Handwara And Other January Massacres In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

APHC calls for int'l probe into Handwara and other January massacres in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and affiliated leaders have extended heartfelt tributes to the victims of the Handwara and other massacres, mostly carried out by Indian forces in the month of January in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, on the 34th anniversary of the Handwara massacre, the APHC spokesperson issued a statement in Srinagar, recounting the tragic events of that day.

The spokesman highlighted that on this day, Indian occupational forces fired indiscriminately on participants of a peaceful procession in Handwara who were advocating their right to self-determination.

On January 25, 1990, at least 21 unarmed Kashmiris were martyred by Indian troops in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

A few days earlier, on January 21, 1990, over 50 innocent people were martyred and hundreds were injured when the troops opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful protesters in the Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar.

APHC leaders Shahid Saleem, Farooq Ahmed, Adv. Arshad Iqbal, and human rights activist Ahsan Untoo, while commemorating the victims of the January massacres, appealed to the international community, especially the United Nations, to exert pressure on India to conduct thorough investigations into these massacres and other innocent killings.

The January massacres mentioned include the tragic events of January 21, 1990, where at least fifty people were killed during a peaceful procession at Basant Bagh, Srinagar.

On January 25, 1990, 17 people were ruthlessly murdered in Handwara when BSF troopers opened fire on peaceful protesters. Another massacre occurred on January 27, 1994, in Kupwara, resulting in the deaths of twenty-seven people and injuries to 36.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Bagh January Media All Basant

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

13 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

14 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

14 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

14 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

14 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

14 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan