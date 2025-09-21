APHC leader expresses grief over demise of elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Prof. Ghani Bhat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) APHC leader and Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Milli Forum Malik Muhammad Aslam has said that with the demise of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhatt, the entire Kashmiri nation has lost an all-round personality who guided the nation with his academic insight, intellectual maturity, and political vision.

Expressing a deep sense of shock and grief over the demise of the occupied Kashmir-based elderly Kashmiri leader Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, Malik said while talking to APP here on Sunday that the late Bhat was not only a Hurriyat leader but also a high-level thinker, intellectual, and honest leader.

"He set such examples of patience, perseverance, and determination that will always live in the pages of Kashmir history—since through his speeches, writing, and teaching, he continued to attract the Kashmiri people towards the ideal of freedom and was busy fulfilling this great duty till the end," Aslam Malik said.

"The demise of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhatt has created such an academic and intellectual vacuum that is impossible to fill. His intellectual legacy will always be a beacon of light for the new generation," he said while paying rich tribute to the distinguished departed Kashmiri leader.

"We pray for his forgiveness and elevation to the highest ranks in Jannah," he said. "May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul the highest and most exalted position in Paradise and grant patience to all the bereaved families and other mourners," the Kashmiri leader prayed.

