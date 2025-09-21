Open Menu

SP City Kohat Kamal Hussain Turi Promoted To Grade 18

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SP City Kohat Kamal Hussain Turi promoted to Grade 18

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) In a significant development within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Kohat Kamal Hussain Turi has been promoted to Grade 18. This promotion is a recognition of his exceptional professional services, integrity, and dedication to duty. Turi's appointment to this prestigious rank underscores his capabilities as a seasoned and dutiful police officer who has consistently delivered outstanding performance.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, throughout his service, SP Kamal Hussain Turi has demonstrated remarkable proficiency in handling critical responsibilities across various districts.

His efforts in eliminating crime, maintaining law and order, and providing courteous service to the public have earned him widespread appreciation. This promotion is not only a personal achievement for Turi but also a reflection of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's commitment to recognizing and rewarding merit and performance.

Fellow officers and public circles have extended their congratulations to SP Kamal Hussain Turi on his well-deserved promotion.

More Stories From Pakistan