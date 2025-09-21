Three Transgenders Killed Near Super Highway, Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Three transgender persons were killed near the Super Highway in Karachi on Saturday.
According to a private news channel and police officials, two victims were shot in the chest while the third was shot in the head.
The bodies were shifted to the hospital.
SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said wallets, tissue papers and other belongings were recovered from the scene, but the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet.
