Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy Visit Boosts Bilateral Ties, Diaspora Support
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, undertook a successful visit to Italy, where he engaged in community events, official meetings, and strategic dialogues aimed at enhancing Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations and celebrating the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora.
In Rome, the Federal Minister Ch.Salik Hussain attended the Independence Day and Marka e Haq ceremony, chaired a town hall meeting, reviewed consular services, and welcomed the resumption of NADRA services after five years. On this occasion, he presented Achievement Awards 2025 to distinguished members of the Pakistani community and Italian citizens for their excellence in education, medicine, sports, literature, research, and social services.
The Minister said that the event marked a significant milestone in promoting Pakistan-Italy relations and celebrating the accomplishments of overseas Pakistanis.
During his visit, Chaudhry Salik Hussain also held an important meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.
Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and ensure effective implementation of the recently signed Migration and Labour Mobility Agreement.
The Federal Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating more employment opportunities for its workforce in Italy, safeguarding their rights, and addressing the challenges of irregular migration.
It is noteworthy that in 2024, the Pakistani community in Italy sent a record USD 1.121 billion in remittances, while bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy reached USD 1.5 billion, with Pakistan enjoying a trade surplus of USD 800 million– a testament to growing economic cooperation and mutual trust.
The Federal Minister also met with the Pakistani community in Brescia, where he assured them that the Government of Pakistan is taking stronger and more effective measures for the welfare and resolution of issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. He encouraged community members to live harmoniously with their families, embrace greater integration into the local system, and promote unity and cooperation.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain thanked the overseas Pakistanis for warm welcome.
The visit not only reinforced the Pakistan-Italy partnership but also served as a morale boost for the vibrant Pakistani community living in Italy.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment operation retrieves Auqaf land in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy visit boosts bilateral ties, diaspora support2 minutes ago
-
APHC leader expresses grief over demise of elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Prof. Ghani Bhat2 minutes ago
-
SP City Kohat Kamal Hussain Turi promoted to Grade 1812 minutes ago
-
Man carrying grenade dies of its blast12 minutes ago
-
Three transgenders killed near super highway, Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Peace is humanity’s greatest duty : CM22 minutes ago
-
Father, son among three drown while cleaning manhole in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Motorway M5 affected by floods at 13 places22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60,000kg expired frozen chicken, FIR registered22 minutes ago
-
Banana-laden truck accident in Kohat leaves two injured22 minutes ago
-
Three mortar shells defused in Dir Lower22 minutes ago