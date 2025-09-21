Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy visit boosts bilateral ties, diaspora support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, undertook a successful visit to Italy, where he engaged in community events, official meetings, and strategic dialogues aimed at enhancing Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations and celebrating the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora.

In Rome, the Federal Minister Ch.Salik Hussain attended the Independence Day and Marka e Haq ceremony, chaired a town hall meeting, reviewed consular services, and welcomed the resumption of NADRA services after five years. On this occasion, he presented Achievement Awards 2025 to distinguished members of the Pakistani community and Italian citizens for their excellence in education, medicine, sports, literature, research, and social services.

The Minister said that the event marked a significant milestone in promoting Pakistan-Italy relations and celebrating the accomplishments of overseas Pakistanis.

During his visit, Chaudhry Salik Hussain also held an important meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and ensure effective implementation of the recently signed Migration and Labour Mobility Agreement.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating more employment opportunities for its workforce in Italy, safeguarding their rights, and addressing the challenges of irregular migration.

It is noteworthy that in 2024, the Pakistani community in Italy sent a record USD 1.121 billion in remittances, while bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy reached USD 1.5 billion, with Pakistan enjoying a trade surplus of USD 800 million– a testament to growing economic cooperation and mutual trust.

The Federal Minister also met with the Pakistani community in Brescia, where he assured them that the Government of Pakistan is taking stronger and more effective measures for the welfare and resolution of issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. He encouraged community members to live harmoniously with their families, embrace greater integration into the local system, and promote unity and cooperation.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain thanked the overseas Pakistanis for warm welcome.

The visit not only reinforced the Pakistan-Italy partnership but also served as a morale boost for the vibrant Pakistani community living in Italy.