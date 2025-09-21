Open Menu

Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy Visit Boosts Bilateral Ties, Diaspora Support

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy visit boosts bilateral ties, diaspora support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, undertook a successful visit to Italy, where he engaged in community events, official meetings, and strategic dialogues aimed at enhancing Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations and celebrating the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora.

In Rome, the Federal Minister Ch.Salik Hussain attended the Independence Day and Marka e Haq ceremony, chaired a town hall meeting, reviewed consular services, and welcomed the resumption of NADRA services after five years. On this occasion, he presented Achievement Awards 2025 to distinguished members of the Pakistani community and Italian citizens for their excellence in education, medicine, sports, literature, research, and social services.

The Minister said that the event marked a significant milestone in promoting Pakistan-Italy relations and celebrating the accomplishments of overseas Pakistanis.

During his visit, Chaudhry Salik Hussain also held an important meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and ensure effective implementation of the recently signed Migration and Labour Mobility Agreement.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating more employment opportunities for its workforce in Italy, safeguarding their rights, and addressing the challenges of irregular migration.

It is noteworthy that in 2024, the Pakistani community in Italy sent a record USD 1.121 billion in remittances, while bilateral trade between Pakistan and Italy reached USD 1.5 billion, with Pakistan enjoying a trade surplus of USD 800 million– a testament to growing economic cooperation and mutual trust.

The Federal Minister also met with the Pakistani community in Brescia, where he assured them that the Government of Pakistan is taking stronger and more effective measures for the welfare and resolution of issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. He encouraged community members to live harmoniously with their families, embrace greater integration into the local system, and promote unity and cooperation.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain thanked the overseas Pakistanis for warm welcome.

The visit not only reinforced the Pakistan-Italy partnership but also served as a morale boost for the vibrant Pakistani community living in Italy.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

1 hour ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

1 hour ago
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

2 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

3 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

4 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan