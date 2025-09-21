Anti-encroachment Operation Retrieves Auqaf Land In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Under the provincial government’s public agenda, operations against encroachments are being carried out across the district Abbottabad.
Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Zark Yar Khan Turo, along with the Manager Auqaf and local police, launched an operation to clear Auqaf Department’s land near Al-Masjid Al-Badar.
During the operation, an illegally occupied building was vacated and handed over to the Auqaf Manager, while an open plot under local possession was also retrieved. In addition, five shops were sealed and placed under the custody of the Auqaf Department.
The district administration stated that the action reflects its firm commitment to eliminating encroachments and safeguarding government land.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment operation retrieves Auqaf land in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain’s Italy visit boosts bilateral ties, diaspora support2 minutes ago
-
APHC leader expresses grief over demise of elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Prof. Ghani Bhat2 minutes ago
-
SP City Kohat Kamal Hussain Turi promoted to Grade 1812 minutes ago
-
Man carrying grenade dies of its blast12 minutes ago
-
Three transgenders killed near super highway, Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Peace is humanity’s greatest duty : CM22 minutes ago
-
Father, son among three drown while cleaning manhole in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Motorway M5 affected by floods at 13 places22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60,000kg expired frozen chicken, FIR registered22 minutes ago
-
Banana-laden truck accident in Kohat leaves two injured22 minutes ago
-
Three mortar shells defused in Dir Lower22 minutes ago