Anti-encroachment Operation Retrieves Auqaf Land In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Under the provincial government’s public agenda, operations against encroachments are being carried out across the district Abbottabad.

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Zark Yar Khan Turo, along with the Manager Auqaf and local police, launched an operation to clear Auqaf Department’s land near Al-Masjid Al-Badar.

During the operation, an illegally occupied building was vacated and handed over to the Auqaf Manager, while an open plot under local possession was also retrieved. In addition, five shops were sealed and placed under the custody of the Auqaf Department.

The district administration stated that the action reflects its firm commitment to eliminating encroachments and safeguarding government land.

