Father, son among three drown while cleaning manhole in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Three men, including a father and son, died while cleaning a manhole in the Garden Usmanabad area of Karachi on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and rescue, a sweeper drowned while attempting to clean the manhole without proper equipment.

Two others, who rushed to save him, also drowned. The deceased were identified as Vishal, George, and Shahid, all residents of Old Golimar.