Man Carrying Grenade Dies Of Its Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Man carrying grenade dies of its blast

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A man was killed on the spot after a hand grenade explosion in Kohat, police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kaghzai area, where the man died when the grenade went off in his possession.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

APP/vak

