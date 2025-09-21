Peace Is Humanity’s Greatest Duty : CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the most sacred duty of humanity is to uphold peace, which embodies justice, love and respect.
In her message on International Day of Peace, she paid tribute to those who laid down their lives for this cause, stressing that peace is the first step towards progress and the true antidote to hatred and conflict.
The chief minister said peace is the power that nurtures humanity and serves as the foundation of sustainable development. She noted that genuine stability and prosperity can only emerge in an environment of harmony and fairness.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Pakistan has always been a torchbearer of peace at the global level and has made unparalleled sacrifices in its pursuit.
