Karachi Police Arrest Over 790 Suspects Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In its drive against street crime and drug trafficking, Karachi Police conducted a series of targeted operations across the city last week, resulting in the arrest of over 790 suspects.

According to the police spokesperson on Monday, district police forces engaged in 25 encounters with armed robbers. These shootouts led to the arrest of 44 suspects, including 34 who were injured during the exchanges of fire. From these suspects, police recovered 36 illegal weapons and 16 motorcycles believed to be used in criminal activity.

City-wide operations across East, West, and South zones netted more than 791 accused individuals involved in various offenses.

As part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, police also seized substantial quantities of drugs: 52 kilograms of cannabis, over 6 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and heroin, collectively worth millions of rupees in street value.

In addition, law enforcement recovered 116 illegal firearms with ammunition allegedly used in robberies and other violent crimes.

The crackdown also led to the recovery of 50 stolen or snatched motorcycles and one large vehicle from different parts of the city.

